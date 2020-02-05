Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
JAMES BAILEY Obituary
HOWE-James Catlett Bailey of Howe, TX, died peacefully at home, January 30, 2020, after a battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna Bailey, daughter Becky Bailey, daughter Brenda Wright and husband Wesley Wright, and daughter Barbara Welch and husband Jason Welch, 3 grandchildren, sister, Nancy Allen who resides in Kentucky.
The family will receive friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home. The service will be private, for family only.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX. 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
