|
|
|
James Wiley Bayless, 88, of Denison, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Bayless is survived by his family, son, James Earl Bayless of Bells, TX; daughter, Cynthia Ann Wineinger of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, three great grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Bayless and Lonny Bayless and sister, Betty.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020