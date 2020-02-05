|
James Wiley Bayless, 88, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
James was born in Genoa, Arkansas, January 15, 1932 on a rainy day, to Wiley and Vinnie Bayless. He joined the Air Force at a young age, he retired after serving 21 plus years. He then went to work for Texas Instruments where he also retired. James loved spending time with family and fishing.
James is survived by his family, son, James Earl Bayless and wife, Durene of Bells, TX; daughter, Cynthia Ann Wineinger and husband, Ted of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, and one he raised as a grandchild, Cassandra Mangum and husband, Joey of Bonham, TX; Ted W Wineinger of Denison, TX; Quincy Bayless of Bells, TX; Matthew Woodard of Denison, TX; three great grandchildren, Zoey Mangum, Brier Mangum and Paydon Wineinger; brothers, Thomas Bayless and wife, Joy of Springdale, AR; Lonny Bayless of Texarkana, AR; and sister, Betty of Texarkana, AR.
Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family and friends will gather to visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020