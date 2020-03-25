|
Dr James Eason Butler Berry, affectionately known as "Pods" to family and friends, died peacefully on March 20, 2020 at age 86, surrounded by loved ones at Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital in Dallas.
Dr. Berry was born on August 2, 1933 in Humboldt, TN to James Eason Butler, Jr. And Mary Alice Mathis. He was adopted at an early age by his stepfather, Paul Berry, of Oklahoma City.
Dr. Berry graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 1955, University of Oklahoma Medical School in 1959 and completed his residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas in 1963. In August of that year he began his practice in internal medicine in Sherman, Texas, continuing for 49 years and retiring in 2012.
Dr. Berry married Lavinia Brock from Brazoria County, Texas, in 1958 and the couple had three children. In 1985 he married Tohnie Hynds from Van Alstyne, Texas.
Dr. Berry is survived by his wife, his three children and their spouses, James Berry Jr. (Cheryl) of Marietta, GA, Stratton Berry (Sharla) of Gunter, TX and Alice Berry Hill (Rob) of Richmond, TX, two granddaughters, Cami Hurtubise of Richmond, TX and Katherine Khan (Ruhi) of Missouri City, TX, two first cousins, Anne Herold of Pasadena, CA and Walter Warmath of Humboldt, TN, and his long time office assistant Kim Williams.
He was dearly loved by his patients as well as his family and friends. His booming voice and exuberant personality were his trademarks and will be greatly missed. Throughout his life, he enjoyed being active, playing various sports including tennis, racketball and golf.
Due to the unprecedented pandemic, no services are planned at this time. An event will be held at such time as family and friends are able to assemble together to celebrate his life.
Donations may be made to Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 W Center Street, Sherman, TX 75090 or the Van Alstyne Cemetery Association, P. O. Box 1494, Van Alstyne, TX 75495.
Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020