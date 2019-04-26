James "Fulley" Fulenwider, 69, of Sherman, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Hospital. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman. Pastor Weldon Hutson of Bethel Baptist Church in Howe will officiate. Members of Travis Masonic Lodge #117 will render Masonic funeral rites. The family will greet friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Dannel Funeral Home on Friday, April 26, 2019. Pallbearers for Fulley will be Rodger Bateman, Kenny Calhoun, Donny Ford, Jerry Lynn Griffin, John Gurley, Darrell Holcomb, Jimmy Jackson, and Jimmy Vandergriff.



Fulley was born on February 27, 1950 in Sherman, Texas to James B. Fullenwider, Sr. and Betty Elmore Fullenwider. He was raised in Sherman and graduated from Sherman High in 1968. After high school, James attended Grayson County Community College and received his associates degree. He soon began his career with Climate Supply Company where he remained for 32 years before his retirement. He married the love of his life, Henrietta Garner on May 26, 1978 and was about to celebrate 41 years of marriage this year.

James enjoyed life and was always the life of the party. James loved his friends and was a loyal and lifelong friend to many. He continued to meet regularly with his Sigma Theta Epsilon brothers and the 1968 Sherman High Lunch Bunch.

James loved the outdoors whether he was just sitting in his backyard drinking a beer with his friends or he was out hunting and fishing. He became a member of the Sherman Country Club in 1983 and served as president of the board for several years. He loved to read anything from Westerns to mysteries, even reading the entire Encyclopedia set. He had a very wide interest in music including everything from country to classic rock to jazz.



He was very proud to be a master mason and was also involved in Scottish Rite. James was a loyal friend, wonderful father, great employee and a superb husband. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Boyd Fullenwider, Sr. and Betty Fullenwider; and his sister Vailey Richardson.

He is survived by his wife, Henrietta Fulenwider; daughters Amy Dwan, husband James; and Stefane Carpenter, husband Rocky; grandchildren Seth Elias and Ethan Dwan; sister Paulette Miller and husband Dickie, brothers Paul Fullenwider and wife Karen and Bruce Fullenwider and wife Lisa, uncle Donnie Fullenwider, wife Regina; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.



