Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel
511 W Fm 120
Pottsboro, TX
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum
James "Bert" Brymer, 83, went to his heavenly home on March 10, 2019. Bert was born to Bert B. and Fannie Lee (Ryan) Brymer on Tuesday, January 31, 1936 in Chriesman, Texas. After graduation from Caldwell High School, he enlisted into the United States Army. After his discharge, he held several jobs including one for installing telephone lines. While working in Garland, Tx, he met Patricia "Pat" Phillips, whom he married on Monday, December 19, 1960. They were married for 50 years prior to Pat's death in 2011. Bert and Pat operated a service station, B & P Service beginning in 1963. Bert was an active member of Hagerman Baptist Church, serving as a deacon. He held active memberships with George R. Reeves Masonic Lodge #396 AF&AM, the Scottish Rite and the Gate City Chapter #77 OES. Bert was preceded in death by his parents, wife Pat, two sisters; Shirley Ann Moore, Lillie Alice Bugg and nephew John D. Moore. He is survived by his children; son, Jim of San Marcos, Tx, daughter, Karen, of Pottsboro, nephews; Tom Moore and wife Wendy of Kentucky and Ken Moore and wife Linda of Houston, Tx and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hagerman Baptist Church, the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital and the Masonic Children's home. Visitation is Friday, March 15, 2019 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel. Services with Masonic rites will be held 10:00AM, Saturday, March 16 at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Chapel on the Hill Mausoleum, officiated by Reverend Neal Alexander and masons will serve as pallbearers.. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home and condolences may be registered at www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2019
