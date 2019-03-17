James Byron Adams went to his heavenly home March 10, 2019. He was born June 28, 1940, in Sherman, Texas. James was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is preceded in death by his father, James Edward Adams and mother, Marie Hash Adams. He was their only child. He is survived by the love of his life, Anita McKnight Adams, daughter Shelley Martin (Aubrey) of Sherman, Texas, daughter Jamy Stumbaugh (D. Jay) of Denison, Texas and son Kevin Adams of Georgetown, Texas as well as 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

James attended Sherman public schools and Vincennes University. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in 1955 and retired in 1992 after 37 years of service.

James was called to action duty in 1961 during the Bay of Pigs crisis. After serving on missile bases in Denton, Texas and Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, he transferred to the Army National Guard in Brownwood, Texas after which he transferred to Camp Mabry in Austin where he served as Senior Supervisory Military Personnel Specialist through the remainder of his time in the National Guard retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer CW-3.

James was an active Mason dating back to 1989. He was past member of Austin Lodge #12 serving as Junior Steward, Senior Steward, Junior Deacon, Senior Deacon, Junior Warden, Senior Warden, and Worshipful Master. Since 1994, James was a member of San Gabriel #89 in Georgetown serving as Tyler, Senior Deacon, Senior Warden and Worshipful Master.

James was an avid golfer. It was the love of golf that drove the creation of the annual San Gabriel #89 Golf Tournament which funds scholarships for local high school students. The golf tournament is one of the largest fund raisers the lodge performs.

James ran two small arts and crafts businesses in Georgetown. He was also a talented oil artist, loved working in his barn and was devoted to his ancestry research. He had tracked his ancestry back to 1300, including the discovery of a Mayflower ancestor.

A memorial service will be held 11:30AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Gabriels Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Georgetown with a Masonic Ceremony to follow at the San Gabriel #89 Lodgealso in Georgetown. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to the San Gabriel #89 Golf Tournament Scholarship Fund.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of Altus Hospice for their care, support, and professional service over the last year. In addition, we cannot express enough our deepest thanks to our friends and their families for their unending prayers and support. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019