James 'Coach'

Carter

James 'Coach' Carter of Anna, Texas, passed away on Monday, April 8, following a lengthy bout with Alzheimer's disease. Coach is survived by his wife of 53 years Carole, son Eric, daughter-in-law Misti, grandsons Jack and Mason plus many nieces and nephews.

Coach served as a teacher and girls basketball coach for more than 20 years. He also served two years in the United States Army. From 1987 until retirement in 2003, Coach was owner/operator of Coach Carter's, a country store on Hwy. 121 near Westminster.

Coach was a long-time member of Westminster Baptist Church. The family requests donations to the church's Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Everyone is invited to an event Celebrating Coach's Life/Share Your Memories on Thursday, April 11, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Westminster Baptist Church Family Center. A private family funeral will be held in Cleburne on Saturday, followed by interment in the Rio Vista Cemetery in Rio Vista, Coach's hometown.

