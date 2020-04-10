|
James Cecil Hannan, 94, of Colbert, Oklahoma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8 at Southern Pointe Nursing Home with his family by his side. He was born October 11, 1925 in Colbert, Oklahoma, son of Calvin Hannan and Rosa Head Hannan. He and his loving wife Wyota, were married 73 years and lived on all of them here in Colbert where they owned multiple businesses before retiring in the late 80's. He is remembered by the community for being a great butcher while owning three different grocery stores over the years and later by all the young kids who he sold candy to at the Colbert Variety Store. He loved the outdoors and spent hours tending to his garden and yard and was always teased for providing enough vegetables not only for his family and close friends but for the entire community. He was a retired volunteer fireman who served 50 years protecting his community and a charter member of the local Colbert Historical Society.
His grandkids have described him best in sharing their memories of trips and overnight stays. Popcorn, ice cream cones, fried okra, garden fresh corn, striper fishing, picking up pecans, lots of dominoes, wahoo, with friends and family. The most patient and sweet man you could ever know. He was well known by all of his family for his daily naps laying in the living room floor which he continued until just a few months ago.
He is survived by his wife Wyota of the home, two daughters, Donna Gage and husband Malcolm of Colbert, Anna McKinney of Denison, eight grandchildren, Lori Sackett of Calera, Stacy Anders of Colbert, Tonya Crump of Denison, Bryce Gage of Marble Falls, Stephanie Carlton of Bokchito, Phyllis Loe of Pottsboro, Erica Deweber of Denison, and Tiffany Citty of Friendswood. 13 great grandkids and four great great grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Calvin Lee and Winson and his son Cecil Ray Hannan.
He will lie in state Friday, March 10, 2020, between the hours of 2 PM and 7 PM. Due to the corona virus we are limited to no more than 6 people at a time. A private burial will be held on Saturday.
A special thank you to the Southern Pointe Nursing Home for the excellent care they gave to our loved one while he was a resident there and the outpouring from the community during his brief illness.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 10, 2020