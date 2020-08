Or Copy this URL to Share

James Christopher Leinneweber, 42 years old, lost his fight with cancer August 22, 2020. Born August 24, 1977. He will be cremated. A service will be at a later time.

He is survived by his Mother, Linda Roberts, and Father, Clyde Leinneweber, of Sherman. 2 brothers, William Leinneweber, Pottsboro and Jason Lair, Sherman. Sister Rachel Whiteley, Sherman. Several nieces, cousins and a nephew.

