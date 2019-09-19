Home

James Clyde Minnick Obituary
James Clyde Minnick, 89, of Bonham, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Community Living Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Willow Wild Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Air Force. A family visitation will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. under the pavilion at Willow Wild Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Minnick; son, James Minnick; daughter, Jacqueline Kennedy; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.coopersorrells.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
