James 'Jim' Cooper Andrews passed away peacefully on October 4 th with his wife and family at his side at Texoma Medical Center. Jim's passion in life was his family, and through his career, church and civic dedication to the City of Sherman.
His passing is difficult for so many, family, friends, colleagues and even acquaintances, however his love for his life-long community will survive in all of us.
Jim was born May 14, 1936 in Sherman to the late Richard and Dorothy (Cooper) Andrews. He graduated Sherman High School in 1954 and attended North Texas State University. On January 12, 1957, he married the love of his life, Carolyn Fesperman, in Sherman at St. Mary's Church. Jim began his professional career for the City of Sherman enjoying a successful 38 years span in several capacities.
As a young man he was first trained in the surveying craft, hired as Assistant Building Official. His career then evolved to roles of leading the Building and Zoning Department, Head of Engineering and Planning, Assistant City Manager and eventually City Manager for seventeen years before retiring from the City of Sherman in 2001. In retirement, he worked as a real estate agent for Dean Gilbert Realtors, earning Rookie of the Year and honors in the Million Dollar Club.
Jim was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, serving as a Lay Minister and as a committee member for the building of St. Anne's Church. He also accumulated countless memories while enjoying his time on Lake Texoma boating and fishing with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn of Sherman; one daughter, Beth Schnitker and husband, Ron of Pottsboro; three sons, James C. Andrews Jr. and wife, Claudia of Lavon, Bill Andrews of Pottsboro, and Jon Andrews and wife, Leisa of McKinney; eleven grandchildren, Jason Klas and wife, Shea, Jeremy Klas, Joni Klas, Toby Schnitker and wife, Krista, Stephen Wilcox and wife, Katie, Priscilla Andrews, Kyle Andrews and wife, Felisha, Amber Smith, Hannah Andrews, Jennifer Andrews, and Ryan Andrews; nine great grandchildren; two brothers, John Andrews of Sherman and Richard Andrews and wife Betty of McKinney; and one sister, Barbara Boykin of McKinney. Several nieces and nephews, with one special niece, Wendy Kislingbury, who provided love and care during his illness. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joyce Lamb.
Although Jim never boasted of his accomplishments, they were many. He served on the Boards of the Boys and Girls Club, Grayson County Builders Association, Choctaw Water District, Sherman Chamber of Commerce and several others. He earned awards as Distinguished Visitor for Sherman's sister city, the Sovereign State of Campeche, Mexico, Citizenship Award from the League of Women Voters, Distinguished Student Award from Sherman ISD, and the President's Award by the Sherman Chamber of Commerce.
The Herald Democrat proclaimed Jim Andrews, Mr. Sherman as they bid him a fond farewell during his retirement ceremonies. His work as a committed civic leader earned him the respect and admiration of many friends, family, local leaders and international cultural dignitaries.
A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 8th at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. Family visitation will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Mary's Parish for the purpose of educational scholarships at St. Mary's School in Sherman.
Mass of Christian Burial for James Cooper Andrews will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday October 9th at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Sherman. Father Martin
Castaneda will officiate. Burial will follow at West Hill Cemetery with Jason Klas, Jeremy Klas, Kyle Andrews, Ryan Andrews, Justin Whisenant, and Blake Andrews serving as pallbearers.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 8, 2019