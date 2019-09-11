|
|
Rev. James Robert Crawford, 89, of Sherman, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 3, 2019 at Homestead of Sherman. He was born October 11, 1929 in Spencerville, Oklahoma to the late William Robert and Laura Crawford. On November 9, 1952 he married the love of his life, Delpha Isley. They shared their life and ministry together side by side for 66 wonderful years. He was called into the Ministry at the age of 18 years old, he was ordained and pastored his first church at the age of 19 years old. He received his Bachelor of Theology in 1978 and a Master of Theology in 1979 from Clarksville School of Theology, in Clarksville, Tennessee. He received his National Christian Marriage Counselor License in 1977 in Dallas, Texas and received his Doctor of Divinity from Trinity Valley Baptist Seminary in 2006 in Kennedale, Texas.
Reverend Crawford served over 70 years in the ministry with his wonderful wife, Delpha at his side. During 70 years of ministry he pastored 14 churches, held many Bible conferences and preached many revivals across the United States. He touched many lives through his ministry including Pastors. He was also the founder of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sherman, Texas in 1992, where he pastored for 26 years before retiring on December 9, 2018.
He was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, and a wonderful Pastor and Preacher of the Gospel.
Rev. Crawford was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert and Laura Crawford, and his 4 brothers: David, Theodore, Paul and Cecil, and one grandson, Michael Crawford.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delpha Crawford of Sherman; 4 sons and daughters in law: David Crawford and wife Marlene of Russellville, Arkansas, Gary Crawford and wife Celia of Harrison, Arkansas, Aaron Crawford and wife Tina of Sherman, Texas, and Timothy Crawford and wife Carla of Sherman, Texas; 6 grandchildren: Jeremy Crawford, Amanda Brown, Jacob Crawford, Lauren Taylor, Ashley Fowler, and Joshua Crawford; 7 Great Grandchildren: J.T. Taylor, Will Taylor, Natalie Brown, Madison Crawford, Isaac Crawford, Charity Fowler and Samuel Fowler; nieces and nephews: Ellen, Dale, Larry, and Janice, and a host of friends who loved him dearly.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Sherman, with Rev. Gary Crawford of Red Oak Baptist Church in Harrison, Arkansas officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM also at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1412 N. Grant, in Sherman.
Deuteronomy 33:27 The eternal God is thy refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms: and He shall thrust out the enemy from before thee; and shall say, Destroy them.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019