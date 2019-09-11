|
SOUTHMAYD-Graveside funeral services for James Farley Crookham will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, September 13 at Kendal Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Russell Kirkland of the Southmayd Baptist Church will officiate. Mr. Crookham, 55, passed away Monday, September 9 in Southmayd.
Mr. Crookham is survived by his brother, David Crookham of Southmayd and two sisters, Charlotte Crookham of Irving and Patricia Crookham of Chicago.
Mr. Crookham will be available for viewing from 9:00-5:00 Thursday, September 12 at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 11, 2019