KENTUCKYTOWN–

James D. Berry (Jim) age 59, of Kentuckytown, Texas died peacefully in the presence of family on October 24, 2020. Family and friends remember him best for his honesty, quick wit, and constant humor. Even as he struggled with failing health, he always strove to make those around him smile and insisted that they remain cheerful, in spite of his illness. He never missed the opportunity to tell a joke – even at his own expense. Jim was a songwriter, avid outdoorsman, trivia aficionado, and loving father. He was happiest in the woods or seated around a fire with friends and family. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his mother, Jan Neal; sister, Janis Bahr and husband Dave; Sons, Storm, Colt, and Dade Berry; nephew, Patrick Cunningham; and a wealth of friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store