1/1
JAMES D. BERRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KENTUCKYTOWN–
James D. Berry (Jim) age 59, of Kentuckytown, Texas died peacefully in the presence of family on October 24, 2020. Family and friends remember him best for his honesty, quick wit, and constant humor. Even as he struggled with failing health, he always strove to make those around him smile and insisted that they remain cheerful, in spite of his illness. He never missed the opportunity to tell a joke – even at his own expense. Jim was a songwriter, avid outdoorsman, trivia aficionado, and loving father. He was happiest in the woods or seated around a fire with friends and family. He will be sorely missed. He is survived by his mother, Jan Neal; sister, Janis Bahr and husband Dave; Sons, Storm, Colt, and Dade Berry; nephew, Patrick Cunningham; and a wealth of friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved