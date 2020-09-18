1/
JAMES D. STEPHENS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James D. Stephens, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Mr. Stephens is survived by his family, daughter, Kelly M. Stephens, James Stephens, Kenneth Stephens, Wesley Stephens, step sons, Jason Okray, and Michael Okray, brothers, Paul Stephens, Lindsey Stephens, and sister, Helen Hernandez.
Mr. Stephens was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funer al Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved