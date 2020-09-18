Or Copy this URL to Share

James D. Stephens, 74, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Mr. Stephens is survived by his family, daughter, Kelly M. Stephens, James Stephens, Kenneth Stephens, Wesley Stephens, step sons, Jason Okray, and Michael Okray, brothers, Paul Stephens, Lindsey Stephens, and sister, Helen Hernandez.

Mr. Stephens was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funer al Home in Denison.

