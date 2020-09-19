On Wednesday, September 16, 2020 the Lord called James D. Stephens, 74, to eternal life.
Mr. Stephens was born May 24, 1946 in Denison, Texas the son of L D and Billie (Massey) Stephens. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Army. James had a coin collection, and liked music and antiques. He loved and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Stephens leaves behind his family, daughter, Kelly M. Stephens, sons, James Stephens, Kenneth Stephens, Wesley Stephens, step sons, Jason Okray, and Michael Okray, brothers, Paul Stephens, Lindsey Stephens, and sister, Helen Hernandez. He was preceded in death by his father, L D Stephens, grandparents, James and Myrtle Massey, E G and Jewel Stephens.
Mr. Stephens was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.