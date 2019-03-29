Resources More Obituaries for James Todd Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Daniel Todd Sr

Obituary Flowers James Daniel Todd, Sr., 67 year old Leonard resident, was born December 8, 1951 at Dallas. His parents were Dempsey Clarence and Nora Leatha Lathers Todd. He married Thelma Louise Norris April 7, 1972 at Dallas. He was a member of the Pentecostal Church and a Jack-of-all-Trades. He passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at his residence. A private family memorial will be conducted at a later date.



James is survived by his wife: Louise Todd of Leonard; daughter and son-in-law: Tina and David Kizer of Ravenna; daughter: Tyra Lynn Todd of Leonard; brothers: Mikel Todd of Huntsville and Mickey Todd of Graham; sister: Betty Todd of Athens; grandchildren: David Kizer, Michael Kizer and Dylon Kizer, all of Ravenna, Jordan Coffelt of Bonham and Jack Kennedy of Leonard; great-grandchildren: Ami Kizer, Joseph James Kizer and Kamron Kizer, all of Paris.



In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a son, James Daniel Todd, Jr., six brothers, Joe Todd, Jack Todd, Jessie Todd, John Todd, Fred Todd and David Todd and a sister, Barbara Gist Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 29, 2019