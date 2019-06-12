Services WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN 619 N. TRAVIS ST. Sherman , TX 75090 (903) 893-1101 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church 419 North Elm Street Sherman , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for James Butler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James David Butler Sr.

1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers James David Butler, Sr., ('David' to family and friends) died at home peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 7, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. David was born September 18, 1935, to Jerome Dortch Butler and Mabel Moore Butler, in the teacherageat Desert (near Blue Ridge), Texas, the oldest of three children. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Avo Stevens Butler; sons, James David Butler Jr and Cindy, and Christopher Steven Butle; sisters, Karen Alford of Denison and Nicole Basken and Stanley of Connecticut; grandchildren, Jared Steven Butler, Julia Cristine Butler, and James Lacy Butler; and special great-granddaughter Jalynn Cristine Butler. He will also be remembered by Terry Jordan and the children of Kathy Dupluis, especially Daisya Blanton. He was predeceased by his parents and brothers-in-law Stanley Alford and H. Adam Stevens.

He graduated from Bonham High School where he had been active in football, baseball, and intramural sports. He also began a life long relationship with Avo during the last few months of his senior year. They were married in the First United Methodist Church of Bonham on September 10, 1956. David attended North Texas University taking pre-med courses until the fall of 1957 when he was accepted into the physical therapy school at Herman Hospital in Houston graduating from there in August of 1958. He was the 138th Licensed Physical Therapist in the State of Texas.

David''s first professional job was at Parkland Hospital in Dallas; however, soon Uncle Sam requested that he fulfill his obligation in the Army Reserve. Afterward David and Avo returned to Dallas briefly before moving to Marlin, Texas, where David practiced therapy and managed a bath house. After the birth of their sons, the family returned to Bonham where David helped his father manage Butler Milk Company and also provided physical therapy from a home office. Soon he began a commute to Denison where he opened the first Physical Therapy Department at Denison Memorial Hospital (now Texoma Medical Center).

The family moved to Sherman in 1967 and David opened the first physical therapy department at Community Hospital and then at Medical Plaza Hospital, ultimately entering a joint venture with Drs. Ralph Renshaw and Pete Sheppard to open a medical building and therapy office complete with water therapy. After the building burned to the ground, David continued his practice with his partner Joe Shahan. He continued to practice until his 80th birthday.

David was a warm, cheerful, positive person, proneto joke, and his patients mostly loved him, returning for his care for years. In his personal life he was passionate about his hobbies. As a young man heloved to fish, play softball, bowl, and golf, but those activities paled in comparison to his later love of flying airplanes and playing table games in LasVegas, Bosier City, or on a cruise ship. He and Avo enjoyed many trips with a special group of friends, with whom they attended the final weekend of horse races in Hot Springs, Arkansas, for 30 years.

David was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, financially supporting the Scouting groups, coaching the little leagues for the grandchildren, and attending all their games including a track meet just a few months ago when he could only sit in the car. He went on camping trips and motorcycle trips and airplane trips with his sons and cruise ship trips and skiing trips with his grandchildren.

David was a loving, supportive husband, a true partner with Avo in all their endeavors. They often told each other that their marriage was their highest achievement in life.

A Celebration of David's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 419 North Elm Street, Sherman, Texas, followed by a reception in the parlor of the church.

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 12, 2019