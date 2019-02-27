|
|
|
James 'David' Campbell, 68, of Celeste, died Saturday, February 23, 2019. David is a Veteran of the US Army and he retired from the City of Garland in 2001.
A Memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Hickory Creek Baptist Church, 3235 FM 816, Wolfe City, Texas 75452 with Bro Shane Davis officiating.
He is survived by his wife Teresa Campbell of Celeste; sons David Campbell and Charlie Campbell both of Leonard; daughters Shelly Klaus of Leonard; Brandy Daniels of Bailey and Tammy Mayfield of Leonard; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers John Campbell of Carrollton, Billy Self of Quitman; and sister Beverly Womack of Mt. Vernon.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More