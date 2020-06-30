JAMES DICKERSON

James Dean Dickerson, 78, of Denison, Texas went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 25, 2020. James was born July 26, 1941, the son of Oman and Evy (Burnett) Dickerson. He was raised, along with his two sisters, by his grandparents, Richard and Pearl Dickerson. His aunt and uncle, Richard and Jane Dickerson also had a part in raising him. He learned the auto body trade working for his uncle Richard. Later James would open Pro Auto Glass, a successful auto glass replacement and repair company.
James served our country in the United States Army 1965-1967. He received recognition and awards as a sergeant for his combat operations in the Republic of Vietnam. The Lord protected him and he came home safely. On his return he met the love of his life, Barbara Earnhart. They were married August 22, 1970 in Denison at Southside Baptist Church.
James loved the Lord and was a member of Southside Baptist Church for over 50 years where he taught Sunday School along with his beloved wife, Barbara, for many of those years. Barbara preceded him in death after a long battle with cancer in 2010. Later he married Carol Souther, also of Southside Baptist Church, Denison Texas. James was a loving husband, brother and uncle. He loved the Lord, his family and his church family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
James is survived by his two sisters, Audrey Strange of Millbrook, Alabama and Sandy Davis of Sherman, Texas; brother-in-law, Mike Earnhart of Denison, Texas; sister-in-law, Patricia (Earnhart) Green of Denison; nine nieces and nephews, Laurie Strange, Jessie "Jojo" Cook, both of Millbrook, Alabama, Wendy Kay Campbell, of Colbert, Oklahoma; Shawn Davis, Brian Davis, both of Sherman; Jennifer (Earnhart) Davis, Jonathan Earnhart, Jason Earnhart, Samantha Earnhart, all of Denison; Elisha McGee of Tom Bean and Daniel McGee of Denison, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions the graveside services will be limited to immediate family only. The Memorial Service will be open to all who want to come and will be held at Southside Baptist Church, Denison, Texas, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
James served our country in the United States Army 1965-1967. He received recognition and awards as a sergeant for his combat operations in the Republic of Vietnam. The Lord protected him and he came home safely. On his return he met the love of his life, Barbara Earnhart. They were married August 22, 1970 in Denison at Southside Baptist Church.
James loved the Lord and was a member of Southside Baptist Church for over 50 years where he taught Sunday School along with his beloved wife, Barbara, for many of those years. Barbara preceded him in death after a long battle with cancer in 2010. Later he married Carol Souther, also of Southside Baptist Church, Denison Texas. James was a loving husband, brother and uncle. He loved the Lord, his family and his church family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
James is survived by his two sisters, Audrey Strange of Millbrook, Alabama and Sandy Davis of Sherman, Texas; brother-in-law, Mike Earnhart of Denison, Texas; sister-in-law, Patricia (Earnhart) Green of Denison; nine nieces and nephews, Laurie Strange, Jessie "Jojo" Cook, both of Millbrook, Alabama, Wendy Kay Campbell, of Colbert, Oklahoma; Shawn Davis, Brian Davis, both of Sherman; Jennifer (Earnhart) Davis, Jonathan Earnhart, Jason Earnhart, Samantha Earnhart, all of Denison; Elisha McGee of Tom Bean and Daniel McGee of Denison, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions the graveside services will be limited to immediate family only. The Memorial Service will be open to all who want to come and will be held at Southside Baptist Church, Denison, Texas, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 30, 2020.