JAMES DICKERSON

James Dean Dickerson, 78, of Denison, Texas passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

James is survived by his two sisters, Audrey Strange of Millbrook, Alabama and Sandy Davis of Sherman, Texas; nine nieces and nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews.

Private graveside service was held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas and a memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, in Denison, Texas.

Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

