JAMES DICKERSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Dean Dickerson, 78, of Denison, Texas passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
James is survived by his two sisters, Audrey Strange of Millbrook, Alabama and Sandy Davis of Sherman, Texas; nine nieces and nephews, as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service was held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman, Texas and a memorial service was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Southside Baptist Church, in Denison, Texas.
Arrangements were under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Southside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved