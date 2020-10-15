Or Copy this URL to Share

Memorial donations in James' honor may be made to Boyd Baptist Church. Memorial Services for James Douglas Bryan, age 87, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Boyd Baptist Church in Bonham, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Bro. Rex Jackson will officiate. A private inurnment will be held at Burns Cemetery in Trenton, Texas at a later date. James passed away Sunday evening, October 11, 2020 at Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham, Texas.James was born on August 27, 1933 in Renner, Texas.He is survived by his sons, Joe Bryan and his wife Linda of Van Alystyne, Texas and Jay Bryan and his wife Laurie of Sherman, Texas; brother, Silas Bryan Jr. and his wife Lila of Mesquite, Texas; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.Memorial donations in James' honor may be made to Boyd Baptist Church. http://www.boydbaptist.org/egiving.html.

