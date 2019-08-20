Home

1933 - 2019
James L. Dunkle, 86, passed away Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019 at the Blue Pearl Assisted Living home in Bakersfield, CA.
Born May 27, 1933 he was the son of Arnold and Elva Dunkle, born in Lincoln, NE. He married his late wife Barbara Lewis in Whittier CA on June 14th 1953.
Mr. Dunkle worked for Halliburton in California retiring in 1983. He and Barbara moved to Pottsboro, where they opened the Tackle Box and ran it till 1994.
He was an honorary member of the Pottsboro Marine Corps. Joining them in their meetings, and helping with charity events.
Passing on to be once again with his wife and eldest son, Steven W. Dunkle, he is survived by his two sons, Anthony F. (Penny) Dunkle of Bakersfield, CA, and Rory L. Dunkle of Pottsboro. Also his daughter-in-law, Susan Dunkle of Pottsboro; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.
James and Barbara's ashes will be spread at sea on September 3rd.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
