BONHAM–Graveside services for James "Verb" Dwayne Shelton, age 62, of Bonham, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Curtis Adkison will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel Bonham, TX from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.

James gained his wings and joined our Heavenly Father on Monday, September 7, 2020 while at Texoma Medical Center Bonham Hospital.

Dwayne is survived by sons, David Shelton and wife Michelle of Bonham, Alex Weatherread of Cooper and Nathan Shelton of Cooper; 3 grandchildren; brothers, Lee Shelton and wife Kim of Windom and Norman Shelton and wife Kimmie of Bonham; sisters Marie Wood and husband Dewayne of East Texas, Barbara Adkison and husband Curtis of Bonham and Teresa Shelton and Lance Frye of Bonham; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

