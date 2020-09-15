James E. Clay "Buddy", 92 of Denison, Texas, died September 12, 2020 at home with his partner, Joyce Willis.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 9 am to 7 pm at Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison. A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Raymond England and will be held at Trinity Lighthouse Church, 2915 Spur 503, Denison, TX 75020, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
Buddy was born in Pecan Gap in Hunt County, TX on September 28, 1927, one of 6 children of Odell and Etalker Clay. He was a lifelong resident of Denison and a pioneer in the grocery-gas station and crushed iced business.
He is survived by his children, Robert Odell Clay and Barbara Lance, sisters Elsie Park of Paris, TX and Judy Hargrove of Denison, TX, and numerous loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Lou Clay, brother Woody Clay, and sisters, Yvonne Clay and Mabel Steel.
