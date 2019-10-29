|
|
|
James Earl Eastep, 81, of Cartwright, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. at Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert.
He is survived by his children, Tim Eastep of Gilbert, AZ, Tommy (Vanessa) Eastep of Bells, Terry Eastep of Cartwright, Mary (Gus) Sierra Vista, AZ, and Dawn (Randy) Wilson of Sierra Vista, AZ; sister, Freda (Rodney) Deason of Bonham; the mother of his children, Eva Mayo of Sierra Vista, AZ; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019