James Eddie Mitchell II, age 50, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.

Mr. Mitchell is survived by his family, wife, Lee 'Ann Mitchell of Denison, TX; mother, Judy Mitchell of Denison, TX; and brother, Tyrel Mitchell of Denison, TX.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Denison. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the dir4ecction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

