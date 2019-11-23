Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
James Eugene Ritchie Sr.


1934 - 2019
James Eugene Ritchie Sr. Obituary
James Eugene Ritchie, Sr., lovingly known to family and friends as 'Bud' was born June 18, 1934 in Sherman, TX to the late Vestus and Geraldine (Fuller) Ritchie. Mr. Ritchie passed away in his home in Scroggins, TX on November 21, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian Ritchie of 34 years; two daughters, Debbie Carrico and husband Bobby of Houston, TX, and Kim McAndrews and husband John of Richardson, TX; two sons, Tim Ritchie of Houston, Jerry Biggs and wife Christie of Princeton, TX along with 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael Ritchie and wife Gay of Denison, TX and Jerry Ritchie and wife Linda of Argyle, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Ritchie served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 42 years as an engineer. After retirement, Mr. Ritchie and his wife moved to Scroggins, TX to pursue his love of ranching.
Mr. Ritchie was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris Keene Ritchie and son James Eugene Ritchie, Jr., his brother John Thomas (Butch) Ritchie and sister, Imogene (Ritchie) Kilgore.
Family visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24 th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. Funeral services will be Monday, November 25 th at Waldo Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Rev. Bobby Carrico will be officiating the services and military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy at Akers Cemetery
in Sherman, TX.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude or Imas Home in the Philippines. The online register book can be signed at
www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019
