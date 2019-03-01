Resources More Obituaries for James Daniel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James F Daniel

James F. Daniel a resident of Burleson, Texas passed from this life on Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at the age of 84. A gathering of friends and family will be from 12-1:00 PM Friday March 1st, 2019 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service in celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM after the family hour at the Rosehill Cemetery in Calera, Oklahoma with Pastor Jess West officiating. Mr. Daniel is survived by his sisters, Bill Troutt of Hemphill, Texas and Bettie McKinney of Dry Prong, Louisiana. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma