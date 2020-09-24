1/
JAMES FLOWERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Flowers went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September the 20th at the age of 96. He was at home with his loving family.
He is survived by his loving wife Francies, three granddaughters one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.
A celebration of his life will be at 1:00 PM Friday September 25, 2020 at the Bokchito Church of Christ in Bokchito, Oklahoma with John Frank and Brian Hunter officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved