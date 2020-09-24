James Flowers went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, September the 20th at the age of 96. He was at home with his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife Francies, three granddaughters one great-grandson and two great-granddaughters.

A celebration of his life will be at 1:00 PM Friday September 25, 2020 at the Bokchito Church of Christ in Bokchito, Oklahoma with John Frank and Brian Hunter officiating. His final earthly resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral in Durant, Oklahoma.

