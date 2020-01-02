|
|
James Kirk (Jim) Freeman, age 77, of Denison " graduated " on December 26, 2019. Jim was born on May 9, 1942 at City Hospital in Denison, TX to Ray Kirk Freeman and Drucilla Dickerson Freeman. He is survived by three siblings; Martha Donowho and her husband David of Denison, John Freeman of Winona, TX and Kirk Freeman of Murchison, TX.
Jim grew up in Denison graduating Denison High School in 1960 and was recognized as a standout athlete in football, basketball and baseball. After graduation Jim received an athletic scholarship to Southern Methodist University. After his freshman year he withdrew from SMU upon receiving and appointment to the United States Naval Academy from the Honorable Sam Rayburn, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Jim graduated from the Naval Academy and commissioned into the Navy on June 9, 1965. While at the Naval Academy he excelled in football achieving All-American recognition in 1963 as a key member of the nationally ranked Navy football team, as well as being a standout defenseman on the Navy lacrosse team.
Jim continued his education in the Navy earning a Master of Science Degree in management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA in March, 1975.
Upon retirement in September of 1985, after 20 years of military service, Jim resided in Carmel, CA. For a number of years Jim taught mathematics in the Monterey Public School System while he pursued two of his passions in life, amateur singing locally and golf.
Jim relocated back home to Texas in July of 2002, living a life in retirement in Denison. As a Denison resident he continued his passion on the golf course and helped care for his mother in the later years of her life.
In September of 1998 Jim was honored by the Denison Alumni Association being named as the inaugural inductee into its' Sports Hall of Fame.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Dru.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Stone Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care and the staff of Dignity Hospice for their extraordinary service to Jim. A memorial service will be held at St Luke's Episcopal Church, 427 W. Woodard at 11:00AM on Monday, January 6th with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Jim's name be made to either (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Denison Education Foundation, 1201 South Rusk, Denison, TX 75020-attention: Lisa Crawley
Bratcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020