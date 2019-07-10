Home

James G. Hines Obituary
James G. Hines Jr., 64, of Denison, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Dension.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Denison. Arrangements are under the direction of Craven's Funeral Home in Sherman. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cravens Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Thiele S. Harper Hines of Denison; sons, Greg Hines (Shawntae), Cassius Fitzpatrick, and Ashton Hall (Sara) of Denison; daughters, Tamara Banks of Denison, Jamie Hines of Sherman, Jessica Hines of Sherman, and Ashlyn Harper (Charles) of Denison; sisters, Evelyn Wimbush (Marques) of Denison, Monsita Powell (Ronnie) of Denison, and Chantel Hines of Denison; brothers, Louis Hines (yvette) of Sherman, Gary Hines of Denison, Maynard Hines of Denison, and Frederick Hines of Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019
