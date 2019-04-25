James Gilchrist, Jr., 92, slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. James was born in Glasgow, Scotland on August 8, 1926, and he and his parents immigrated to America when he was 3 years old. He later became an American citizen and served in the Army at the Pentagon during World War II. After discharge from the Army, he worked as a traveling salesman in the southern part of West Virginia, selling mine and mill supplies for Persinger, Inc.

James always had a positive attitude; he loved to laugh and loved his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Keeney Gilchrist, and his children and step-children, James Gilchrist III and wife Barbara of N.C., Jane and Jack Wilson of W.V., Dana Keeney and Paul Young of Washington DC, Donna and John Jacobs of WV, Rick and Darla Eakerns of TX, Denise and Kyle Boren of TX, 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, John Gilchrist.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 66 years, Louise Gilchrist, and by his parents James and Anna Gilchrist, and his sisters Christina Carpenter and Jeanie Howard.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, April 27th at West Hill Cemetery at 12 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

The online registry can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019