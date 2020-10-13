1/
JAMES GRANT TROXELL
James Grant Troxell, 87, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Beacon Hill in Denison, Texas.
He is survived by his family, wife, Toni Troxell, children, James Troxell of Sunnyvale, TX, April Cravens of Hawaii, Thomas Troxell of Medway, Maine, Timothy Troxell of Forney, TX, Susan Adams of Crandall, TX, Betty Chambers of Achille, OK, Rebecca McAlister of Denison, TX, Danny Gregory of Forney, TX, Kathleen Johnston of Willis Point, TX, Melanie Joiner of Willis Point, TX. 20 Grandchildren, 26 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Private interment in Fairview Cemetary. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
