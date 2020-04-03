Home

Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
JAMES "RYAN" GRISHAM

JAMES "RYAN" GRISHAM Obituary
James "Ryan" Grisham, age 26, of Van Alstyne, Texas passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Ryan, is survived by his Father- Mark Grisham of Van Alstyne, Mother- Jill (Stephens) Grisham of Van Alstyne, Brother- Payton Grisham of Van Alstyne, Brother- Hunter Grisham of Van Alstyne, Grandmother- Martha Stephens of Sherman, Grandparents- James and Barbra Grisham of Denison.
A public come and go visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 8:00PM Friday, April 3, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home. Services will be a private graveside on Saturday, with Reverend Jerry Jones, officiating.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
