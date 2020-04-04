|
James "Ryan" Grisham, age 26, of Van Alstyne, Texas passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Ryan, is survived by his Father- Mark Grisham of Van Alstyne, Mother- Jill (Stephens) Grisham of Van Alstyne, Brother- Payton Grisham of Van Alstyne, Brother- Hunter Grisham of Van Alstyne, Grandmother- Martha Stephens of Sherman, Grandparents- James and Barbra Grisham of Denison.
A public come and go visitation will be held from 9:00AM to 8:00PM Friday, April 3, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home. Services will be a private graveside on Saturday, with Reverend Jerry Jones, officiating.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 4, 2020