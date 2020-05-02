Home

POWERED BY

Services
EASTGATE FUNERAL HOME
2925 5TH STREET
Sachse, TX 75048
972-414-5050
Service
To be announced at a later date
Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES TONER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES HENRY TONER


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES HENRY TONER Obituary
March 21, 1925 –
April 16, 2020
James peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020.
James, who went by the name of Jim, had just celebrated his 95th birthday with his loving wife, Shay, his four children and many of their respective family members on March 21st, 2020.
Jim, a second generation American, whose family arrived from Drogheda Ireland in 1874, Jim was born March 21, 1925, in Chicago, IL where his father worked at Chicago Malleable Iron and Bumper. The family made their way home to Denison, TX in about 1927. Jim enjoyed growing up on the Toner Family Farm west of Denison – where he helped his folks in the gardens; fished, and helped with all aspects of survival on a farm in those days.
In 1943 Jim joined the Maritime Service as a radioman, and served in the Phillipines. After the war he married Glennis Faye Harris in Denison in 1945, and they moved to California where he went to work for several companies including Helms Bakery, Westinghouse and Lockheed, before he studied and became a (Master) Licensed Electrician. Jim and Faye had 4 children: Shirley Faye, James Richard, Robert Michael and Peggy Sue. They resided in the Los Angeles area and were members of Los Angeles First Church of the Nazarene.
Jim owned Toner Electric prior to moving to Seattle, WA; marrying Ruth Doktor and working, for several years, on the Alaskan Pipeline. After retirement, he worked for Datel Computers, the Electrical Union at CA Nuclear Power Plant, CompUSA, Ford Motor Company and O'Reilly Auto Parts.
He was an avid fly fisherman, key cutter and very talented woodworker – making keepsake items for his grandchildren and great-grands. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Shriners.
Jim married Sharon (Shay) Wilkes in Denison, Texas on October 17, 1978. In 1989 they moved to Garland, TX where they spent the majority of their time. They often went to Denison to see family there, and made an annual road trip to the west coast to visit all their kids. Jim drove and Shay crocheted!
As we celebrate this incredible husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend we are reminded that he was – above all – an investor. He invested in others – sharing his blessings, his love, his experience, his wisdom and his faith.
Continuing on here for a time is his beloved wife, Shay, kids - Shirley, Rick, Bob and Peg, their spouses; 10 grandchildren – and their spouses; 9 great-grandchildren, and precious cousins, nieces and nephews, along with a myriad of friends from around the world.
Services will be held for Jim at Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Sachse, TX as soon as the quarantine guidelines permit. Please check the Funeral Home website for details at www.cwsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Jim's memory to The , a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations can be made via: donate.lovetotherescue.org - in memory of James H. Toner, and our family thanks you.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -