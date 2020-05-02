|
March 21, 1925 –
April 16, 2020
James peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord early Thursday morning, April 16, 2020.
James, who went by the name of Jim, had just celebrated his 95th birthday with his loving wife, Shay, his four children and many of their respective family members on March 21st, 2020.
Jim, a second generation American, whose family arrived from Drogheda Ireland in 1874, Jim was born March 21, 1925, in Chicago, IL where his father worked at Chicago Malleable Iron and Bumper. The family made their way home to Denison, TX in about 1927. Jim enjoyed growing up on the Toner Family Farm west of Denison – where he helped his folks in the gardens; fished, and helped with all aspects of survival on a farm in those days.
In 1943 Jim joined the Maritime Service as a radioman, and served in the Phillipines. After the war he married Glennis Faye Harris in Denison in 1945, and they moved to California where he went to work for several companies including Helms Bakery, Westinghouse and Lockheed, before he studied and became a (Master) Licensed Electrician. Jim and Faye had 4 children: Shirley Faye, James Richard, Robert Michael and Peggy Sue. They resided in the Los Angeles area and were members of Los Angeles First Church of the Nazarene.
Jim owned Toner Electric prior to moving to Seattle, WA; marrying Ruth Doktor and working, for several years, on the Alaskan Pipeline. After retirement, he worked for Datel Computers, the Electrical Union at CA Nuclear Power Plant, CompUSA, Ford Motor Company and O'Reilly Auto Parts.
He was an avid fly fisherman, key cutter and very talented woodworker – making keepsake items for his grandchildren and great-grands. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Shriners.
Jim married Sharon (Shay) Wilkes in Denison, Texas on October 17, 1978. In 1989 they moved to Garland, TX where they spent the majority of their time. They often went to Denison to see family there, and made an annual road trip to the west coast to visit all their kids. Jim drove and Shay crocheted!
As we celebrate this incredible husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, uncle and friend we are reminded that he was – above all – an investor. He invested in others – sharing his blessings, his love, his experience, his wisdom and his faith.
Continuing on here for a time is his beloved wife, Shay, kids - Shirley, Rick, Bob and Peg, their spouses; 10 grandchildren – and their spouses; 9 great-grandchildren, and precious cousins, nieces and nephews, along with a myriad of friends from around the world.
Services will be held for Jim at Charles W. Smith and Sons Funeral Home in Sachse, TX as soon as the quarantine guidelines permit. Please check the Funeral Home website for details at www.cwsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Jim's memory to The , a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations can be made via: donate.lovetotherescue.org - in memory of James H. Toner, and our family thanks you.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 2, 2020