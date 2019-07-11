|
Mr. James G. Hines Jr., 64, passed away on Sunday July 7 at Texoma Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church in Denison. Mr. Hines is survived by his wife, Thiele S. Harper Hines of Denison, TX; sons, Greg Hines (Shawntae), Cassius Fitzpatrick, and Ashton Hall (Sara) all of Denison, TX; daughters, Tamara Banks of Denison, Jamie Hines, Jessica Hines both of Sherman, and Ashlynn Harper (Charles) of Denison, sisters, Evelyn Wimbush (Marques), Monsita Powell (Ronnie) and Chantel Hines all of Denison, brothers, Louis Hines (Yvette) of Sherman, Gary Hines, Maynard Hines and Frederick Hines all of Denison. Viewing will be on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by family night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019