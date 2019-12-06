Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Park Ave Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Park Ave Church of Christ
James Houston "Mackey" McClure Sr.


1941 - 2019
James Houston "Mackey" McClure Sr. Obituary
James Houston McClure Sr. (Mackey), 78, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Mackey was born to the late N.B. McClure & Verna McClure-McDonald on November 5, 1941 in Durant Oklahoma. He spent the majority of his life in Denison Texas, and graduated from Denison High School in 1959 as well as attended Texas A&M University. Mackey worked in Denison at the Katy (MKT) Rail Road and later the Union Pacific for over 36 years before retiring. He also owned McClure Restorations for a number of years, and had a gift for restoring furniture. At the age of 52, Mackey became passionate about serving the Lord. He was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church and later Park Avenue Church of Christ. He was an active member of the Emmaus community for years, and also led many bible study classes in church and also in his own home. Prior to that, Mackey was an active leader in youth organizations such as Denison Little League, Boy Scouts of America, and Boys Club football. He tenaciously pursued many interests such as genealogy research and his Choctaw Indian heritage.
Mackey was preceded in death by his parents N.B. McClure & Verna McClure-McDonald, step-dad Paul Allen McDonald, and sister Marilyn McClure. He is survived by: wife, Carol (Fehr) McClure; son, James H McClure Jr. (Jim) and wife Rhonda; son, Nathan McClure (Nat) and wife Kathleen; son, Nicholas McClure (Nick); and daughter, Jennifer (McClure) Reed and husband Clark; grandchildren, Logan, Grant, Morgan, Regan, Houston, Sean, Kalyn, Henry, and Jaxon. He also is survived by sister, Kathy Sturch and husband Ernest and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Family Promise.www.familypromisegrayson.org
A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Park Ave Church of Christ with a funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Fairview Cemetery, Denison.
Arrangements are under the care of Bratcher Funeral Home, Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 6, 2019
