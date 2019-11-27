|
|
|
James Kay Ramsey, Sr., 62, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fisher Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Raymond England will officiate. A private interment will be held on Monday in Fairview Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
He is survived by his sons, James Kay Ramsey, Jr. of Pottsboro, Robert Ramsey of Austin, Brian Ramsey of Van Alsytne; brothers, Robert Ramsey of Denison, Steve Ramsey of Bells, and Arthur Ramsey of Denison; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019