James "Kevin" Duckworth, age 56, of Sherman, TX, was called home to be with our Lord at his residence on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Kevin was born on June 18, 1964 in Nocona, TX.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Christi Duckworth of Sherman, TX, his father; James Addison Duckworth of Pottsboro, TX, step-father Danny Ellison of Pottsboro, TX, his children; James Kevin Jeremy Duckworth of Pottsboro, TX; Nicole Christine Kone & Banga of Aubrey, TX, step-daughter Micheala Gray of Sherman, TX, his sisters; Danita Methot & John of Pottsboro, TX, Shari Travis & Dwight of Pottsboro, TX, Stacy Pape & Andrew of Pottsboro, TX, 3 grandchildren; 1 step grandchild, other extended family and many friends.

A celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00PM at Georgetown Baptist. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Hancock.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

