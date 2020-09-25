1/
JAMES KEVIN DUCKWORTH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Kevin" Duckworth, age 56, of Sherman, TX, was called home to be with our Lord at his residence on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Kevin was born on June 18, 1964 in Nocona, TX.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife; Christi Duckworth of Sherman, TX, his father; James Addison Duckworth of Pottsboro, TX, step-father Danny Ellison of Pottsboro, TX, his children; James Kevin Jeremy Duckworth of Pottsboro, TX; Nicole Christine Kone & Banga of Aubrey, TX, step-daughter Micheala Gray of Sherman, TX, his sisters; Danita Methot & John of Pottsboro, TX, Shari Travis & Dwight of Pottsboro, TX, Stacy Pape & Andrew of Pottsboro, TX, 3 grandchildren; 1 step grandchild, other extended family and many friends.
A celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00PM at Georgetown Baptist. Officiating will be Pastor Bobby Hancock.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved