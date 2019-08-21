Home

Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Honey Grove
803 East Main
Honey Grove, TX 75446
(903) 378-2291
James Larry Dobss Obituary
James Larry Dobbs, 78, of Paris, died Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Paris.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Self's Church of Christ. Mr. Preston Boles and Mr. Jeff Edwards will officiate. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Dobbs; son, Clint Dobbs; daughters, Ashley Price, and Melanie Kiker; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019
