JAMES LEE CASTILLO
SHERMAN– Mr. James Lee Castillo, 59, of Sherman died on Wednesday September, 16 at TMC in Denison.
He is survived by his spouse Mrs. Connie Castillo, children; Jimmy Castillo (Christine), Dustin Castillo (Amanda), Tuesdae Castillo (Dionicio), siblings; Rosie Ayala, Robert Castillo, Sam Castillo, Danny Castillo, Charlie Castillo, Benjamin Castillo, Edward Castillo, Steven Castillo, Tina Gould, and his 9 grandchildren. Chapel Service will be 4:00pm, Saturday September 26th, at Cravens Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 24, 2020.
