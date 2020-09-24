Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

Share JAMES's life story with friends and family

SHERMAN– Mr. James Lee Castillo, 59, of Sherman died on Wednesday September, 16 at TMC in Denison.

He is survived by his spouse Mrs. Connie Castillo, children; Jimmy Castillo (Christine), Dustin Castillo (Amanda), Tuesdae Castillo (Dionicio), siblings; Rosie Ayala, Robert Castillo, Sam Castillo, Danny Castillo, Charlie Castillo, Benjamin Castillo, Edward Castillo, Steven Castillo, Tina Gould, and his 9 grandchildren. Chapel Service will be 4:00pm, Saturday September 26th, at Cravens Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store