Mr. James Lee Harmon, 84, of Murray, Kentucky passed away Thursday July 11, 2019 at his home in Murray, Ky. James was born on October 8, 1934 in Calloway County, Kentucky to the late David Sewell Harmon and Annie Viola Carraway Harmon. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Elkins Harmon of Murray, to whom he married on April 15, 1959 in Calloway County, Kentucky. James is survived by one daughter, Leigh Harmon Downey and husband Mike of Madisonville, Kentucky; two sons, Joe Harmon and wife Tracy of Franklin, Tennessee and Kent Harmon and wife Dede of Murray; one brother-in-law, Larry Elkins and wife Janie of Murray; as well as five grandchildren, Tyler McCoart of Murray, Sarabeth Hughes of McKinney, Emily Harmon of Raleigh, North Carolina, Clay Harmon of Franklin, Tennessee, and Allison Harmon of Knoxville, Tn.

Mr. Harmon was raised in the Green Plain Church of Christ and later was a member and Sunday School teacher at Glendale Road Church of Christ. He was a graduate of Hazel High School. His career included Distribution Manager for the Murray Ledger & Times, Finance Manager for Taylor Motors of Murray, Ky, President of Trucks, Trailers, Buses, Inc. in Murray, Ky, and Co-owner of Bowling Green Trucks and Trailers, Inc. in Bowling Green, Ky.

In addition to many local and state leadership roles, Mr. Harmon served as member of the Board of Directors for Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Society in Omaha, NE from 1988 until his retirement in 2004.

Mr. Harmon was also active in the Murray chapter of Lions Club International, serving in several roles including President from 1973-1974. For his service to the community as a Lion he was awarded Lion of the Year, Life Membership and designated a Melvin Jones Fellow. James was also recognized as a Kentucky Colonel.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with John Dale officiating. Entombment will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15 from 5 p.m. till 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at the www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com . Published in The Herald Democrat on July 13, 2019