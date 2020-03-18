|
James Leon Lucas, age 78, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. His family was with him at his death.
He is survived by his daughter; Susan Lucas of Whitesboro, TX, his sons; Richard Lucas, Ronnie Lucas & Randy Shelton, his grandchild; McKayla, his sisters; Pat Cook & Jessie Smith, other extended family and many friends who miss him forever, His beloved dog, Poppy, who is still waiting on him every day to come home.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020