Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300

JAMES LEON LUCAS

Send Flowers
JAMES LEON LUCAS Obituary
James Leon Lucas, age 78, of Whitesboro, TX, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. His family was with him at his death.
He is survived by his daughter; Susan Lucas of Whitesboro, TX, his sons; Richard Lucas, Ronnie Lucas & Randy Shelton, his grandchild; McKayla, his sisters; Pat Cook & Jessie Smith, other extended family and many friends who miss him forever, His beloved dog, Poppy, who is still waiting on him every day to come home.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -