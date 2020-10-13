1/
JAMES LEVI TEMPLETON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Levi Templeton 87, of Achille, Oklahoma passed away Saturday Morning October 10, 2020 at Alliance Health in Durant, Oklahoma. He was born January 18, 1933 in Prairie View, Oklahoma.
Surviving are his Wife Doris Templeton of the home Achille, OK. Four Daughters Kathy McNatt and husband Danny of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Priscilla Parsons and husband Mike of Guthrie, OK. Beth McAdams and husband Sammy of Boswell, OK. and Jami Templeton of Achille, OK. 6 Grandkids, 13 Great Grandkids. Brothers Willard Templeton and wife Dorthy of Moore, OK. and Garry Templeton and wife Sharon of Denison, TX. and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. A Graveside Service for James Levi Templeton will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon October 14, 2020 at the Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, Oklahoma with Aaron McAdams officiating. Arrangements are Entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cunningham Funeral Homes - Colbert
120 Burney
Colbert, OK 74733
(580) 296-2262
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved