James Levi Templeton 87, of Achille, Oklahoma passed away Saturday Morning October 10, 2020 at Alliance Health in Durant, Oklahoma. He was born January 18, 1933 in Prairie View, Oklahoma.

Surviving are his Wife Doris Templeton of the home Achille, OK. Four Daughters Kathy McNatt and husband Danny of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Priscilla Parsons and husband Mike of Guthrie, OK. Beth McAdams and husband Sammy of Boswell, OK. and Jami Templeton of Achille, OK. 6 Grandkids, 13 Great Grandkids. Brothers Willard Templeton and wife Dorthy of Moore, OK. and Garry Templeton and wife Sharon of Denison, TX. and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. A Graveside Service for James Levi Templeton will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon October 14, 2020 at the Rosewood Cemetery in Achille, Oklahoma with Aaron McAdams officiating. Arrangements are Entrusted to Cunningham Funeral Home in Colbert, Oklahoma.

