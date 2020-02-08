|
James Louis Dennis passed away in his sleep on January 24, 2020, at the age of 96 at his home in Richmond, Texas.
He was born on October 9, 1923, in Sherman, Texas, to Elbert Bernard Dennis and Edith Laverne Brooks Dennis. Jim was the president of his senior class and graduated from Sherman High School in 1941. He joined the Army Air Corp during World War II and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Frances Jamison, on August 26, 1944.
After the war ended, Jim worked as the manager of several variety stores in West Texas before returning to Sherman in 1948. He worked in the purchasing and sales departments of Hardwicke-Etter Company from 1948 to 1964 and then went into partnership to open Texoma Bearing and Supply. He sold his interest in that business in 1971 and became a real estate agent. Jim sold real estate until his retirement in 1989.
Volunteering was his passion. He was a very active member of Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Sherman and Parkway Presbyterian Church in Corpus Christi, Texas. He also volunteered at the Keep Sherman Beautiful Commission, the Sherman Museum, the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, and Loaves and Fishes in Corpus Christi. He was generous with his time, energy, and money to many causes and was also beyond generous to his family and friends. He was the glue that held people together.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Jamison Dennis. He is survived by his sons James Gary and wife, Linda, of Riggins, Idaho; David Lee and his wife, Susan, of College Station, Texas; daughter Judith Curiel and husband, Ted, of Richmond, Texas; and grandchildren, Doug Dennis, Michelle Beeson, Katherine Cantrell, John David Dennis, Theodore Curiel II, and Emilia Curiel; and 6 great grandchildren.
A memorial to celebrate his life will be held in Sherman, Texas, on Saturday, April 4, at 1:00 PM at the First Methodist Church Hopkins Chapel, 401 N Elm St, 75090.
Memorial gifts can be made in support of the Team Transplant Fund at UW Medicine. Checks should be made payable to the "UW Foundation" and mailed to: UW Medicine Advancement, Attn.: Gift Processing, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020