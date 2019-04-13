James Maxwell of Dallas, Texas passed away April 11, 2019, at the age of 81. He was born September 26, 1937, to Thomas Alton Maxwell and Verna Lee (Wolfe) Maxwell in Denison, Texas. James married Janice Holmes on October 12, 1957, in Madill, Oklahoma. He served his country proudly in the United States Army National Guard during the Korean War. James worked as a claims adjuster. He was a member of St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in McKinney, Texas.



He is survived by his daughters, Jayne Ann Kuhn and husband, Morris of Dallas, Texas and daughter, Joan Maxwell also of Dallas, Texas; brother, James "Buzz" Maxwell of Celina, Texas; grandchildren, An Rhiel Wang of Boston, Jacob Ryan Maxwell of Celina and Jorydn Brook Jones and husband, Shane of Prosper; great-grandson, Tripp Casimiro; brother, Joseph Patrick Maxwell of Abilene; sisters, Doris Middleton of Corpus Christi, Carol Maxwell also of Corpus Christi, and Mary Mitchell of Sherman; sister-in-law, Janell Knapp and husband, Curley of Baytown; niece, Frankie Jeanene Jackson and An Rhiel's father, Courtney S. Wang.



James was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Maxwell and parents, Thomas and Verna Maxwell.



A funeral mass will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church in McKinney, Texas. Interment is to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. A rosary is set for 7:00 p.m.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019