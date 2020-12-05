James Eugene McGee, age 74, of Colbert, OK, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Jimmy was born on October 10, 1946 in Denison, TX to Robert E. McGee & Eileen Denning McGee.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Carolyn McGee of their home, his children; Misty Acosta of Mead, OK, Kimberly McGee of Beaumont, TX, 2 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, his brother; Van McGee & wife Maureen of Irving, TX, other extended family and many friends.The family will plan a service at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store