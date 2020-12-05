1/
JAMES MCGEE
James Eugene McGee, age 74, of Colbert, OK, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX, on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Jimmy was born on October 10, 1946 in Denison, TX to Robert E. McGee & Eileen Denning McGee.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Carolyn McGee of their home, his children; Misty Acosta of Mead, OK, Kimberly McGee of Beaumont, TX, 2 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, his brother; Van McGee & wife Maureen of Irving, TX, other extended family and many friends.The family will plan a service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
